Burtons Grill & Bar coming to Montgomery Co.

Burtons Grill & Bar will open its fourth D.C.-area restaurant on June 27 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, with an outdoor patio, is at Kentlands Market Square and will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Burtons restaurants have large menus, with everything from soups and salads to burgers, steaks and seafood.

It will join more than 20 other restaurants at the Whole Foods Market-anchored Kentlands Market Square, including Buca Di Beppo, Chopt, Dog Haus and Five Guys.

Other Burtons Grill locations are in Alexandria and Sterling, Virginia, and in Riverdale Park, Maryland.

The first Burtons opened in Hingham, Massachusetts, in 2005. It has 17 restaurants in eight states, from New Hampshire to Florida.