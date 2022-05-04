RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Maximus moves into post-pandemic hybrid HQs in Tysons

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 12:10 PM

Maximus -- which runs state and federal government programs -- now occupies 90,000 square feet spread across five floors at 1600 Tysons Blvd.
Government contractor Maximus has officially moved its headquarters from Reston to Tysons, and its new global collaboration hub incorporates many of the post-pandemic office designs that architects and companies are emphasizing.

Maximus — which runs state and federal government programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, veterans services and state unemployment benefits — now occupies 90,000 square feet spread across five floors at Lerner Enterprises’ 1600 Tysons Blvd.

Maximus said the new offices are designed to improve collaboration and well-being for a hybrid workforce. They’re centered on a sense of community and shared-purpose workspaces, including open areas, independent workspaces, conference rooms and innovative technology.

“As we navigate a new approach to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want all Maximus employees — remote, hybrid and on-site — to have access to the same tools and experience to be successful,” CEO Bruce Caswell said.

The hybrid office spaces are designed so up to half of Maximus’s roughly 1,000 D.C.-area employees can work there at any given time.

There are cafes on every floor and free healthy snacks, a fitness center, “recharge rooms” and adjustable office equipment.

1600 Tysons — a 13-story, 305,000-square-foot building — is two blocks from the Tysons Corner Metro, and is connected via walkway to Tysons Galleria.

Maximus is one of the 15 largest government contractors in the D.C. region. It has 35,000 employees worldwide and $4.5 billion in annual revenue. In addition to the U.S., it does contracting work for governments in Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden and the UK.

