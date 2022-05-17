HipCityVeg brings plant-based Philly cheesesteaks (and hot dog cart) to Navy Yard

HipCityVeg will open its third D.C. location on May 21, at 1201 Half St., SE, near the center field entrance to Nationals Park.

For its May 21 grand opening, the restaurant’s first 100 customers will eat free.

Additionally, it will operate a plant-based hot dog cart outside the ballpark, starting May 23. The cart is co-sponsored by Beyond Meat and will be open on game days as well as the Saturday farmers market on Half Street.

HipCityVeg, which started in Philadelphia in 2012, serves a 100% plant-based menu, including a vegan version of a Philadelphia cheesesteak, burgers, plant-based chick’n sandwiches and wraps, salads, sweet potato fries and shakes made with organic soy ice cream.

The breakfast menu includes vegan egg sandwiches and hash browns.

Its plant-based meat substitutes are made with ancient grains, pea protein, carrots and soy.

All of its packaging is entirely compostable.

“Americans just love juicy burgers, crispy chick’n and creamy shakes, and once they realize they can still enjoy them and eat plant-based, they are thrilled. That is why we are having so much success with our concept and experiencing so much growth,” founder Nicole Marquis said.

HipCityVeg opened its first D.C. location, and first outside of Philly, in Penn Quarter in 2016 and a second D.C. location in Dupont Circle in 2019. It has a total of 11 locations, with others in Philadelphia and New York.