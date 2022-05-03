4 DC-area hotels awarded Forbes’ 5-star ratings

The 2022 Forbes Travel Guide has awarded its highest, five-star rating to four D.C.-area hotels, out of just 323 five-star rated hotels globally.

In the District, The Four Seasons Hotel and the Trump International Hotel both earned Forbes’ five-star ratings. The Spa by Ivanka Trump at the Trump International Hotel also earned a five-star rating for a spa. The Trump International Hotel is expected to close this summer and reopen as a Waldorf Astoria after its recent sale to Florida investors.

This is the 16th consecutive year D.C.’s Four Seasons has earned a five-star rating.

The Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virginia, earned five-star ratings both the hotel and its spa. It was the fourth consecutive year the 168-room Salamander Resort received Forbes’ five-star rating, and the first for its spa, making it the only five-star spa in Virginia.

It is one of seven new five-star spas added to the guide for 2022 nationwide.

The Inn at Little Washington, in Washington, Virginia, also held its five-star ratings for both the hotel and its restaurant. It is one of 74 five-star rated restaurants for 2022.

About a dozen other D.C. area hotels earned four-star ratings on the Forbes Travel Guide list, its 64th edition.

Globally, London claimed the title of city with the most five-star hotels: 21 this year.

The full list of the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award winners is online.