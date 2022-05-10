Chopt opens sustainably-focused store in Ballston

Chopt Creative Salad Co. will open its newest location in Ballston next month, and it will be the first of its kind sustainable restaurant design for the chain.

A rendering of Chopt Creative Salad Co. which will open its newest D.C.-area location in Ballston next month Courtesy Chopt Creative Salad Co. It will be the first of its kind sustainable restaurant design for the Chopt and Creative Salad Co. Courtesy Chopt Creative Salad Co.

The store will be at the Ballston Exchange, at 4201 Wilson Blvd. The exact opening date hasn’t been set.

The company said the Ballston location is designed explicitly to have a reduced environmental impression, with an energy-efficient HVAC system, smaller footprint than other locations, energy-efficient kitchen equipment and streamlined operations to reduce energy consumption.

“We’ve invested in shrinking our environmental footprint and made an effort to quantify the energy savings associated with the new store model. We look forward to seeing how our work can continue to evolve,” said Dennis Lee, vice president for development.

It will be the first Chopt location that is completely contactless for ordering, including self-service kiosks and QR code table-side ordering and delivery.

The 1,900-square-foot Ballston location seats 16 guests.

The first Chopt opened in New York City in 2001. Its original D.C. location in Penn Quarter was its first outside of New York when it opened in 2007. There are now 14 Chopt locations in the D.C. area, and more than 70 from Connecticut to North Carolina.