16 DC-area companies on the new Fortune 500

Fortune 500’s 2022 list of largest companies based on annual revenue includes 16 with headquarters in the D.C. region.

Fortune 500’s 2022 list of largest companies based on annual revenue includes 16 with headquarters in the D.C. area, one less than last year, but still ranking the region at No. 8 for share of Fortune 500 companies.

One local company fell out of the top 500, one on last year’s list is no longer headquartered in D.C. and one company made the cut for the top 500 for the first time.

The vast majority of Fortune 500-ranked companies in the D.C. region are in Northern Virginia, though the highest-ranked is District-based Fannie Mae, with $101.5 billion in 2021 revenue, ranking it No. 33 on this list.

Fannie Mae is followed by Lockheed Martin, Freddie Mac and General Dynamics as the only locally-based companies in the top 100.

CACI International, which recently moved to its new headquarters in Reston, Virginia, ranked No. 522 this year, down from No. 473 on Fortune’s 2021 list.

Discovery Communications, now Warner Bros Discovery after its recent merger, is headquartered in New York City, no longer in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Cracking the top 500 for the first time locally is D.C.-based investment firm The Carlyle Group, ranking No. 398.

The New York City metro area leads for its share of Fortune 500 companies (62), followed by Chicago (35), Houston (24), Dallas (23), San Francisco (18), San Jose (17), Atlanta (17) and the D.C. metro region (16).

The No. 1 Fortune 500 company for the 10th consecutive year is Walmart. Amazon, which saw a 22% jump in revenue last year, ranks No. 2, followed by Apple, the most profitable company on the list for the seventh time in the last eight years. CVS Health ranks No. 4 and UnitedHealth Group ranks No. 5.

The revenue threshold for making the Fortune 500 list this year was $6.4 billion, up 19% from the previous year.

Fortune said this year’s 500 list represents $16.1 trillion in revenue, and employs 29.7 million people globally. Also this year, 44 of the Fortune 500 companies are led by women CEOs — an all-time high.

Here are the companies in the D.C. region on the 2022 Fortune 500 list and their annual revenue:

The District:

No. 33: Fannie Mae, $101.5 billion

No. 118: Danaher Corp, 29.5 billion

No. 398: The Carlyle Group, $8.8 billion

Suburban Maryland:

No. 55: Lockheed Martin (Bethesda), $67 billion

No. 270: Marriott International (Bethesda), $13.9 billion

Northern Virginia:

No. 56: Freddie Mac (McLean), $65.9 billion

No. 94: General Dynamics (Reston), $38.5 billion

No. 101: Northrop Grumman (Falls Church), $33.7 billion

No. 108: Capital One Financial *Tysons), $32 billion

No. 207: DXC Technology (Ashburn), 417.7 billion

No. 274: Leidos (Reston), $13.7 billion

No. 333: AES Corp. (Arlington), $11.1 billion

No. 359: NVR (Reston), $8.9 billion

No. 436: Booz Allen Hamilton (McLean), $7.9 billion

No. 456: SAIC (Reston), $7.4 billion

No. 478: Beacon Hill Roofing Supply (Herndon), $6.8 billion

The 2022 Fortune 500 list, searchable by industry and location, is posted online.