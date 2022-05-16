RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
16 DC-area companies on the new Fortune 500

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 10:02 AM

Fortune 500’s 2022 list of largest companies based on annual revenue includes 16 with headquarters in the D.C. area, one less than last year, but still ranking the region at No. 8 for share of Fortune 500 companies.

One local company fell out of the top 500, one on last year’s list is no longer headquartered in D.C. and one company made the cut for the top 500 for the first time.

Fannie Mae’s downtown D.C. headquarters at 1101 15th St. NW. (Google Street View)

The vast majority of Fortune 500-ranked companies in the D.C. region are in Northern Virginia, though the highest-ranked is District-based Fannie Mae, with $101.5 billion in 2021 revenue, ranking it No. 33 on this list.

Fannie Mae is followed by Lockheed Martin, Freddie Mac and General Dynamics as the only locally-based companies in the top 100.

CACI International, which recently moved to its new headquarters in Reston, Virginia, ranked No. 522 this year, down from No. 473 on Fortune’s 2021 list.

Discovery Communications, now Warner Bros Discovery after its recent merger, is headquartered in New York City, no longer in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Cracking the top 500 for the first time locally is D.C.-based investment firm The Carlyle Group, ranking No. 398.

The New York City metro area leads for its share of Fortune 500 companies (62), followed by Chicago (35), Houston (24), Dallas (23), San Francisco (18), San Jose (17), Atlanta (17) and the D.C. metro region (16).

The No. 1 Fortune 500 company for the 10th consecutive year is Walmart. Amazon, which saw a 22% jump in revenue last year, ranks No. 2, followed by Apple, the most profitable company on the list for the seventh time in the last eight years. CVS Health ranks No. 4 and UnitedHealth Group ranks No. 5.

The revenue threshold for making the Fortune 500 list this year was $6.4 billion, up 19% from the previous year.

Fortune said this year’s 500 list represents $16.1 trillion in revenue, and employs 29.7 million people globally. Also this year, 44 of the Fortune 500 companies are led by women CEOs — an all-time high.

Here are the companies in the D.C. region on the 2022 Fortune 500 list and their annual revenue:

The District:

  • No. 33: Fannie Mae, $101.5 billion
  • No. 118: Danaher Corp, 29.5 billion
  • No. 398: The Carlyle Group, $8.8 billion

Suburban Maryland:

  • No. 55: Lockheed Martin (Bethesda), $67 billion
  • No. 270: Marriott International (Bethesda), $13.9 billion

Northern Virginia:

  • No. 56: Freddie Mac (McLean), $65.9 billion
  • No. 94: General Dynamics (Reston), $38.5 billion
  • No. 101: Northrop Grumman (Falls Church), $33.7 billion
  • No. 108: Capital One Financial *Tysons), $32 billion
  • No. 207: DXC Technology (Ashburn), 417.7 billion
  • No. 274: Leidos (Reston), $13.7 billion
  • No. 333: AES Corp. (Arlington), $11.1 billion
  • No. 359: NVR (Reston), $8.9 billion
  • No. 436: Booz Allen Hamilton (McLean), $7.9 billion
  • No. 456: SAIC (Reston), $7.4 billion
  • No. 478: Beacon Hill Roofing Supply (Herndon), $6.8 billion

The 2022 Fortune 500 list, searchable by industry and location, is posted online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

