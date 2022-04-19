Taco Bamba, one of WTOP’s 10 Best Tacos, opening 7th location in Alexandria

Taco Bamba Taqueria, consistently ranked in WTOP’s annual “10 Best Tacos” list, and known for its unusual toppings, will open its seventh D.C.-area location on April 20 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Taco Bamba Taqueria, consistently ranked in WTOP’s annual “10 Best Tacos” list, and known for its unusual toppings, will open its seventh D.C.-area location on April 20 in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Landmark location, at 6259 Little River Turnpike, will include a large covered patio and, like other locations, the menu will feature unique-to-the-location tacos inspired by the surrounding neighborhood. The Landmark menu will include “Porque Pop,” stuffed with Korean-style chicken nuggets, the “Veggiemachatatte,” with crispy sweet potato and salsa macha, and the “Hi Ribster,” with BBQ pork shoulder and Morita slaw.

The menu also includes chef Victor Albisu’s version of other Mexican street tacos.

Taco Bamba has also signed on for its return to the District, with a planned location at the City Ridge development on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest. That’s the Wegmans-anchored mixed-use redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters. Taco Bamba’s previous D.C. location, in Chinatown, closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The City Ridge location opens this fall. Another, in Herndon, Virginia, will open this summer.

Taco Bamba has locations in Falls Church, Ballston, Fairfax, Springfield and Vienna, Virginia, and Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Albisu opened the first Taco Bamba as a carryout in Falls Church in 2013.

Taco Bamba ranked No. 2 on WTOP’s 2020 rankings of best tacos in the D.C. metro, based on nominations from readers and listeners. There was no taco category for the 2021 nominations.