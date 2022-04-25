Electric FedEx van sets NYC to DC record

A FedEx delivery of cleaning products to a MOM’s Organic Market store in D.C. last week got the delivery van and its driver in the Guinness World Records.

A FedEx delivery of cleaning products to a MOM’s Organic Market store in D.C. last week got the delivery van and its driver in the Guinness World Records.

The van, a BrightDrop Zevo 600 manufactured by a subsidiary of General Motors, made the 260 mile trip from New York City to D.C. on a single charge, a record for the longest distance driven by an electric vehicle (EV) van on one charge.

The delivery was on Earth Day.

The EV van driver Stephen Marlin was piloting is rated for up to a 250 mile range on a single charge.

“Having a long battery range with reliable power is an essential part of electrifying last-mile delivery fleets everywhere,” said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO. “This special delivery highlights our products’ advanced capabilities and our mission to decarbonize deliveries.”

BrightDrop delivered its first EV commercial vehicles to FedEx in December after completing initial production of the Zevo 600 in 20 months, the fastest vehicle to market in General Motors’ history.

FedEx has set a goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040, electrifying its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet.

Mom’s Organic Market was a fitting delivery drop for the EV record. Its stores have been powered by renewable energy since 2005, and MOM’s stores also offer free electric car charging.

The delivery was also fitting: a shipment of Full Circle brand sustainable cleaning products.

BrightDrop has more than 25,000 existing orders for the Zevo 600, including 2,500 ordered by FedEx.