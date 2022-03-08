Work begins on remake of Crystal City’s Water Park

Crystal City is getting a makeover that includes spots for dining, art and entertainment.

Water Park is a 1.6-acre space in Arlington County, Virginia. Located at 1601 Crystal Drive, Water Park is getting a makeover, with nine 300-square foot restaurant kiosks and a 1,400-square-foot full-service restaurant. There will also be a Water Bar and terrace above a fountain water wall, and outdoor seating areas.

The dining kiosks will focus on local, women- and minority-owned businesses and chefs.

Water Park development plans include a live performance stage, public art installations and a trailhead building next to the Mt. Vernon Trail, with public restrooms and bike racks.

At 2121 Crystal Drive, JBG Smith has begun work on what will be Dining in the Park, featuring a restaurant from Chef Enrique Limardo of D.C. restaurant Seven Reasons. The 5,600-square-foot restaurant will be named Surreal. It will have year-round outdoor seating, and will be at the center of the one-acre park.

Limbardo’s other D.C. restaurants include Immigrant Food and Imperfecto.

JBG Smith last year received approval from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority for an alcohol consumption zone at the parks, allowing those visiting to drink and carry alcoholic beverages from vendors throughout the parks.

Bethesda, Maryland-based JBG Smith is the largest landlord in Crystal City and the National Landing area, and in addition to its existing buildings being leased by Amazon and the new buildings it is constructing for HQ2, JBG Smith has about 1,600 residential units under construction in several towers, and another 1,800 residential units in its development pipeline in the area.