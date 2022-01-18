Construction starts on even more Crystal City apartments

JBG Smith just broke ground on its newest residential project near Amazon’s National Landing headquarters, with construction underway on a pair of apartment high-rises at 2000 and 2001 South Bell Street.

All of those Amazon HQ2 workers in Arlington, Virginia, will need a place to live — and developers continue to build to meet the coming demand.

JBG Smith just broke ground on its newest residential project near Amazon’s National Landing headquarters, with construction underway on a pair of apartment high-rises at 2000 and 2001 South Bell Street.

The mixed-use development will add 775 rental apartments to Crystal City’s housing stock with two towers. One of them is a 25-story glass tower with 355 apartments that will also include 15,000 square feet of retail at 2000 South Bell.

The adjacent 2001 South Bell will be a 19-story tower with 420 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail and what JBG describes as a green-glazed brick facade.

Both high-rises will have rooftop space with views of the D.C. skyline, as well as pools, fitness centers and co-working spaces.

“The start of construction at 2000 and 2001 South Bell Street is a major milestone in National Landing’s ongoing transformation and delivers on our pledge to build new housing in lockstep with Amazon and Virginia Tech’s growth in the neighborhood,” said Bryan Moll, executive vice president of development at JBG Smith.

The South Bell project includes dedicated parks and funding for a new library.

JBG Smith already has almost 1,600 residential units under construction in projects around National Landing, including 800 in two towers at 1900 Crystal Drive that broke ground in early 2021. It also has close to 1,800 residential units in its development pipeline.

JBG Smith is also Amazon’s HQ2 landlord in its leased HQ2 office buildings in Crystal City, and it is developing the first two phases of HQ2’s sprawling campus around Pentagon City, Metropolitan Park and PenPlace.