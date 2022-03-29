New eats: Wagamama brings Pan-Asian to Clarendon, Bindaas opens Penn Quarter takeout

London-based Wagamama is making its D.C.-area debut in Clarendon. Meanwhile, Cleveland Park's Bindaas Bowls & Rolls is opening a carryout concept in Penn Quarter.

London-based Wagamama is bringing its Pan-Asian menu to Arlington County’s Clarendon neighborhood, its first location in the D.C. area.

The 5,100-square-foot restaurant will open this summer at 2950 Clarendon Blvd., including an outdoor patio.

Wagamama, Japanese for “self-indulgent,” opened its first location in London in 1992. There are now more than 200 locations in 27 countries. Its menu includes made-to-order noodle dishes, Ramen and shared plates inspired by Japanese, Chinese and Korean food.

The Clarendon location will also have an extensive list of sake, beer and wine. It will be open for lunch and dinner daily.

Indian street food spot coming to Penn Quarter

In D.C., Cleveland Park’s Bindaas Bowls & Rolls will open a carryout concept for its Indian street food at 415 7th St. NW in Penn Quarter on April 7. It will have seating for 35, but will focus on grab-and-go meals as well.

“Our restaurants adapted well during the pandemic and enjoyed continuous patronage with growth in the takeout sector … so transitioning to create our first to-go focused location makes perfect sense as we move forward,” said Knightbridge Restaurant Group founder and president Ashok Bajaj.

There is also a Bindaas Bowls & Rolls in D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Knightbridge Restaurant Group’s other restaurants include Rasika, Bombay Club La Rise and Annabelle.