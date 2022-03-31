RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Harvey’s, with a wood-fired oven and market, opens in Falls Church

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 9:47 AM

Seasoned local chef Thomas Harvey has opened his own restaurant, Harvey’s, at 513 W. Broad St. in Falls Church, Virginia.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant, with beer and wine bar, includes patio seating and is open for breakfast lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch. The menu includes diverse cultural dishes and features sandwiches, housemade pasta, pies and Russian pastries.

Harvey’s in Falls Church is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. (Courtesy Butcher Photography)

Along with a cedar wood-fired oven, a retail market has prepared foods packaged for grab-and-go. Harvey is sourcing many of the menu’s ingredients, wines and craft beers locally.

It is opening a monthly wine club.

Harvey, a 2012 graduate of L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has worked for top chefs in the D.C. area, including James Beard award-winners Frank Ruta and Palena and Fabio Trabbochi at Casa Luca Restaurant.

He was most recently executive chef of Tuskie’s Restaurant Group, overseeing restaurants in Leesburg, Sterling, Purcellville and Arlington.

Harvey’s is open seven days a week.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

