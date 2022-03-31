Harvey’s, with a wood-fired oven and market, opens in Falls Church

Seasoned local chef Thomas Harvey has opened his own restaurant, Harvey’s on Broad Street in Falls Church.

Seasoned local chef Thomas Harvey has opened his own restaurant, Harvey’s, at 513 W. Broad St. in Falls Church, Virginia.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant, with beer and wine bar, includes patio seating and is open for breakfast lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch. The menu includes diverse cultural dishes and features sandwiches, housemade pasta, pies and Russian pastries.

Along with a cedar wood-fired oven, a retail market has prepared foods packaged for grab-and-go. Harvey is sourcing many of the menu’s ingredients, wines and craft beers locally.

It is opening a monthly wine club.

Harvey, a 2012 graduate of L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has worked for top chefs in the D.C. area, including James Beard award-winners Frank Ruta and Palena and Fabio Trabbochi at Casa Luca Restaurant.

He was most recently executive chef of Tuskie’s Restaurant Group, overseeing restaurants in Leesburg, Sterling, Purcellville and Arlington.

Harvey’s is open seven days a week.