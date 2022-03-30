Foxtrot Market will double its DC-area presence

Chicago-based gourmet market and café Foxtrot Market will double the number of its D.C. region stores, just a year after opening its first location in the area.

Foxtrot will open four new locations here before the end of 2022, including its first in Maryland at Bethesda Row later this year.

This summer, it will open its fourth District location, on 14th Street in Logan Circle, in the former Barrel House Liquors storefront, and will integrate the historic barrel entry into the store’s facade.

Other new locations will include a smaller grab-and-go store in Farragut Square, and a second Northern Virginia location in Rosslyn, in the new Highlands high-rise development this fall.

Foxtrot stores are a combination of all-day cafes, corner stores, and beer and wine shops. The markets also offer neighborhood delivery.

The first Foxtrot in the D.C. area opened in Georgetown last March. There are others in Mount Vernon Triangle, Dupont Circle and Old Town Alexandria.

The new stores will double its local workforce to about 200 employees.

The stores all offer neighborhood delivery within 30 minutes, and it says the doubling of its footprint with eight stores will expand its overall delivery range.

Foxtrot stores in the D.C. area also make an effort to carry locally-sourced products, working with local vendors. It says it currently carries more than 175 local products from more than 50 local makers. It holds an annual Up & Comers Awards program, and is currently accepting submissions from small local brands through April 4 for this year’s awards.

Foxtrot has raised $160 million in financing, including $100 million earlier this year, and has set a goal of opening 50 new stores over the next two years.

In addition to Chicago and the D.C. region, Foxtrot has expanded to Dallas, and will open its first store in Austin this year. It currently has 18 locations. New markets next year are planned for New York, Nashville and Miami.