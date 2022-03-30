RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Business & Finance » Foxtrot Market will double…

Foxtrot Market will double its DC-area presence

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago-based gourmet market and café Foxtrot Market will double the number of its D.C. region stores, just a year after opening its first location in the area.

Foxtrot will open four new locations here before the end of 2022, including its first in Maryland at Bethesda Row later this year.

This summer, it will open its fourth District location, on 14th Street in Logan Circle, in the former Barrel House Liquors storefront, and will integrate the historic barrel entry into the store’s facade.

Other new locations will include a smaller grab-and-go store in Farragut Square, and a second Northern Virginia location in Rosslyn, in the new Highlands high-rise development this fall.

Foxtrot stores are a combination of all-day cafes, corner stores, and beer and wine shops. The markets also offer neighborhood delivery.

The first Foxtrot in the D.C. area opened in Georgetown last March. There are others in Mount Vernon Triangle, Dupont Circle and Old Town Alexandria.

The new stores will double its local workforce to about 200 employees.

The stores all offer neighborhood delivery within 30 minutes, and it says the doubling of its footprint with eight stores will expand its overall delivery range.

Foxtrot stores in the D.C. area also make an effort to carry locally-sourced products, working with local vendors. It says it currently carries more than 175 local products from more than 50 local makers. It holds an annual Up & Comers Awards program, and is currently accepting submissions from small local brands through April 4 for this year’s awards.

Foxtrot has raised $160 million in financing, including $100 million earlier this year, and has set a goal of opening 50 new stores over the next two years.

In addition to Chicago and the D.C. region, Foxtrot has expanded to Dallas, and will open its first store in Austin this year. It currently has 18 locations. New markets next year are planned for New York, Nashville and Miami.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up