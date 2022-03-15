Bud’s new beer debuts in DC first

Anheuser-Busch rolled out a new Budweiser this week, and D.C. is among first markets to get Budweiser Supreme.

Budweiser Supreme is now available in D.C., Ohio, New York, central California and west Texas. It will be available nationwide in the future, though no date for a wider rollout was announced.

“D.C. is one of the first markets included in Budweiser Supreme’s initial launch because it’s a priority market for the brand overall, and over-indexes with our consumer,” Budweiser said in an emailed statement.

Budweiser said it has been developing Bud Supreme for almost two years. The name was chosen because it is a superior beer at an affordable price, it said.

Budweiser Supreme is an American Golden Lager that is brewed with American honey malt. It has 4.6% alcohol by volume, and 143 calories.

It is described as a full-flavor lager with a crisp, silky taste.

Budweiser Supreme comes in brown bottles, or black and gold cans. It is being brewed in Baldwinsville, New York, and is available wherever Budweiser is sold.