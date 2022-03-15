RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Bud’s new beer debuts in DC first

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 9:15 AM

Anheuser-Busch rolled out a new Budweiser this week, and D.C. is among first markets to get it.

Budweiser Supreme is now available in D.C., Ohio, New York, central California and west Texas. It will be available nationwide in the future, though no date for a wider rollout was announced.

Anheuser-Busch’s new Budweiser Supreme is out and D.C. is among first markets to get it. (Courtesy Allison + Partners)

“D.C. is one of the first markets included in Budweiser Supreme’s initial launch because it’s a priority market for the brand overall, and over-indexes with our consumer,” Budweiser said in an emailed statement.

Budweiser said it has been developing Bud Supreme for almost two years. The name was chosen because it is a superior beer at an affordable price, it said.

Budweiser Supreme is an American Golden Lager that is brewed with American honey malt. It has 4.6% alcohol by volume, and 143 calories.

It is described as a full-flavor lager with a crisp, silky taste.

Budweiser Supreme comes in brown bottles, or black and gold cans. It is being brewed in Baldwinsville, New York, and is available wherever Budweiser is sold.

