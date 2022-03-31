140-year-old Italian chocolatier is coming to Tysons

Tysons Corner Center welcomes a new chocolate and gelato shop this summer. Get the scoop.

Venchi Fine Italian Chocolates will open a chocolate and gelato shop at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The store will be located on the second level of the shopping mall near Macy’s, and opens this summer.

Venchi has been around for more than 140 years. It was founded in 1878 by Silviano Venchi, a 20-year-old from Turin. According to the company, Venchi spent his life savings on two bronze cauldrons to experiment with chocolate.

Venchi calls its boutique stores “ChocoGelaterias,” selling 350 chocolate recipes and 90 Gelato flavors, including those made with 100% wholesome raw materials, less sugar and no artificial ingredients.

Venchi is known for the creative names it gives its chocolates, such as Chocoviar, Gianduiotti and Cremino.

Venchi chocolates and gelatos are sold in more than 70 countries and 135 shops. The company also sells online.