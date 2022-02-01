CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
Tripadvisor hits 1 billion reviews; here are some of the silliest

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 10:27 AM

Online travel review site Tripadvisor said Tuesday it had reached one billion user reviews, five years after the site topped 500 million reviews.

Tripadvisor, founded in 2000, allows users to post their reviews of hotels, resorts, B&Bs, short-term vacation rentals and vacation destinations, as well as restaurants.

The company claims its users write reviews that are three-times longer than reviews on other travel agent websites and search engines, with the average length of an accommodation review at 688 characters.

Its longest English language review ever written was a 17,241-word review of the Hotel Playa Pesquero Resort in Cuba.

Tripadvisor said the most-reviewed accommodation in its history is the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, with more than 48,000 reviews to date. The most-reviewed restaurant ever is Pasteis de Belem in Lisbon Portugal, with almost 53,000 reviews. The most-reviewed attraction ever is the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, with over 164,000 reviews.

Not all reviews can be taken seriously, or at least reviews from travelers who didn’t quite get the iconic places they were reviewing. Tripadvisor’s favorites:

Tripadvisor is a litmus test for the travel industry, hit hard by the pandemic. Since March of 2020, Tripadvisor said more than 350,000 business reviewed on its platforms have been reported as closed, though not necessarily all of them due to the pandemic. It also said in that same period, more than 1.26 million new business listings have appeared on Tripadvisor.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

