How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 4:36 PM

Stocks ended another bumpy day with mixed results on Wall Street Monday.

The S&P 500 fell, while the Nasdaq also fell and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially unchanged. The uncertain trading follows weeks of volatility for major indexes as traders try to figure out how stock valuations will be affected by the interest rate hikes looming on the horizon as the Federal Reserves moves to tame inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.66 points, or 0.4%, to 4,483.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.39 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,091.13.

The Nasdaq fell 82.34 points, or 0.6%, to 14,015.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.24 points, or 0.5%, to 2,012.60.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 282.31 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is down 1,247.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,629.30 points, or 10.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 232.71 points, or 10.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

