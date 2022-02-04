OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stock indexes ended mixed and Treasury yields jumped Friday as Wall Street’s expectations rise that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply.

The Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists’ expectations. The stronger-than-expected data seems to lock in the Fed’s pivot toward fighting inflation by making moves that would ultimately act as a drag on markets.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.09 points, or 0.5%, to 4,500.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.42 points, or 0.1%, to 35,089.74.

The Nasdaq rose 219.19 points, or 1.6%, to 14,098.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.33 points, or 0.6%, to 2,002.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 68.68 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 364.27 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 327.43 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.85 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 265.65 points, or 5.6%.

The Dow is down 1,248.56 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,546.96 points, or 9.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 242.95 points, or 10.8%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up