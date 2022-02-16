DC’s Seoulspice brings Korritos to Rosslyn

Fast-casual Korean restaurant Seoulspice will open its sixth location in Rosslyn on Feb. 23, its first store in Northern Virginia.

The famous Korrito comes to Rosslyn as a part of local chain Seoulspice's latest expansion in the D.C. area. For those who don't want a Korrito, they can grab rice, noodle and salad bowls instead. Seoulspice is the brain child of Eric Shin, who has grown the business to six locations throughout the D.C. area since 2016.

Fast-casual Korean restaurant Seoulspice, which opened its first location in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood in 2016 and has expanded to five locations since, will open a sixth in Rosslyn on Feb. 23, its first store in Northern Virginia.

Seoulspice’s menu is from owner Eric Shin, who bases his dishes on family recipes that he says have been passed down for generations. The menu includes rice bowls, noodle bowls, salads and kimbap burritos, called Korritos.

The menu is based on building your own, with a base, protein, vegetables and sauces, along with additional toppings.

The Rosslyn location is at 1735 N. Lynn St., between a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Potbelly Sandwich Shop. It was previously a dry cleaners, and was remodeled with Korean food and culture in mind.

“Arlington has been our most requested location for some time. We love the proximity to Georgetown,” Shin said.

After opening the original NoMa location, Shin opened two more Seoulspice locations the following year, in D.C.’s Tenleytown and Maryland’s College Park. Two more opened in 2021, at Westfield Montgomery Mall and in D.C.’s Penn Quarter.

Shin has more expansion plans in mind, both in the D.C. area and possibly some other East Coast markets.

The Rosslyn Seoulspice will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Here’s the menu.