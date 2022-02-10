OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
DC’s hotels fall out of the top 10 best hotel ranking

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 10, 2022, 12:05 PM

None of D.C.’s hotels made it into the top 10 in this year’s U.S. News & World Report ranking of the 50 Best Hotels in the United States. Two D.C. hotels were in the top 10 last year.

The highest-ranking D.C. hotel on the 2022 list is The Jefferson Hotel, at No. 32. The Four Seasons in Georgetown ranked No. 44 this year. Both were in the top 10 on the 2021 list.

The Hay Adams Hotel, near the White House, ranks No. 50 this year; the hotel was called a Washington institution steeped in American history by U.S. News.

The Jefferson is listed by U.S. News as a perfect location for sightseers and a hotel that fully immerses travelers in the atmosphere of the nation’s capital. And of the Four Seasons Georgetown, it cites the hotel’s multiple dining options and says it has only improved since opening more than 40 years ago.

U.S. News’ editors considered more than 6,000 hotels for this year’s rankings, based on hotel star ratings, industry awards, guest reviews and proximity to attractions and dining.

The top 5 hotels on this year’s list are: The Peninsula Chicago, Montage Kapalua Bay, Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach, Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa and Hotel Bel-Air.

The full rankings of The 50 Best U.S. Hotels, and U.S. News & World Report editors’ comments, are online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

