Aldi signs for store in Fort Washington

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 9:44 AM

Discount grocer Aldi’s aggressive nationwide expansion includes the D.C. region, with its newest store coming to Fort Washington, Maryland.

Aldi has signed a lease for a 22,000-square-foot store at the Tantallon Shopping Center at 10719 Indian Head Highway. It did not announce an opening date.

The Aldi store will replace a former Willpower fitness center. Aldi will join tenants at Tantallon Shopping Center that include AutoZone and Adventist Medical Group.

An Aldi will open in the Tantallon Shopping Center. (Courtesy Divaris Real Estate/Tinabe LLC)

The lease follows Aldi’s opening of its latest D.C. area store in Haymarket, Virginia, in December. Aldi now has about 20 stores in the D.C. area, throughout the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia, with one location in Northeast D.C. near RFK Stadium.

Others are planned for North Bethesda and Capitol Heights. It also signed a lease to replace a former Shoppers Food Warehouse at White Flint Plaza.

Aldi’s U.S. expansion has included 100 new stores that opened in 2021, most in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeastern U.S.

Aldi has set a goal of 2,500 stores in the U.S. within the next two years, with would make it the third-largest grocery seller in America, behind Kroger and Walmart.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

