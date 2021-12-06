Aldi’s newest store opens in Haymarket this week

Discount grocer Aldi will open its newest Washington-area store in Haymarket, Virginia, Dec. 9.

Discount grocer Aldi will open its newest D.C.-area store in Haymarket, Virginia, on Dec. 9.

The store at 6701 Lea Berry Way is part of Aldi’s aggressive U.S. expansion this year, with 100 new stores opening in 2021.

Most of that growth has been in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast.

Aldi currently has about 20 stores in the D.C. area, throughout suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia, with one location in Northeast D.C. near RFK Stadium. Others are planned for North Bethesda and Capitol Heights.

Earlier this year, Aldi signed a lease to replace a former Shoppers Food Warehouse at White Flint Plaza.

Aldi has also expanded its online grocery ordering channels and added curbside pickup at hundreds of additional stores this year. Grocery delivery through Instacart is available at almost all of its stores.

Aldi has set a goal of 2,500 stores in the U.S. within the next two years, which would make it the third-largest grocery seller in the U.S., behind Kroger and Walmart.