Wegmans hiring hundreds for new Alexandria, DC stores

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 18, 2022, 10:54 AM

Grocery chain Wegmans will open two new D.C.-area stores this year, and it is now actively hiring for those locations, a total of 600 current openings.

The new, 81,000-square-foot Wegmans in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood on Stovall Street will open this spring. It is currently hiring for 300 part-time positions across all departments. The Alexandria store will employ 450 full- and part-time employees when it opens.

Wegmans is holding a virtual hiring event for the Carlyle store from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. Wegmans has been sending out direct mail to encourage area residents to apply for jobs at the Carlyle location.

Wegmans’ Northwest D.C. location, part of the redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters, at 3900 Wisconsin Ave. NW, is scheduled to open this summer. That 84,000-square-foot store is the retail anchor for Roadside Development’s mixed-use City Ridge project.

It began hiring full-time employees there last fall, and is now recruiting for 300 part-time positions. There are remaining openings for entry-level management jobs. Wegmans is taking applications for the Wisconsin Avenue store online.

Here’s what the Wegmans store at City Ridge in Northwest D.C. will look like. (Courtesy Roadside Development)

“We hire employees who demonstrate our company values, including respect, empowerment, and high standards. If the candidate has the right attitude, we can teach them all the other skills needed to be successful,” said Wisconsin Avenue store manger Kevin Russell.

Wegmans has more than 100 stores in seven states, including more than 20 stores in the D.C. suburbs. The Wisconsin Avenue location will be the first in the District.

Wegmans ranked No. 4 on Fortune Magazine’s Best Companies to Work For last year. In addition to competitive pay and benefits, it also has an employee scholarship program, which has awarded more than $130 million in scholarships to 42,500 employees since 1984.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

