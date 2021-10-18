Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Wegmans is hiring for its first DC store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 18, 2021, 10:49 AM

Wegmans’ first grocery store in the District opens next summer at the City Ridge development. (Courtesy Roadside Development)

Wegmans’ first grocery store in the District opens next summer, and the company is now hiring and training for those jobs.

The D.C. Wegmans is part of the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters at 3900 Wisconsin Ave. NW. The location is between the National Cathedral and Tenleytown.

Wegmans said the store will employ a total of 450 people, including 150 full-time positions.

The jobs include entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery and culinary roles, such as chefs and line cooks.

In addition to the grocery store, the Wisconsin Avenue Wegmans will include a Market Cafe, a coffee shop and a casual restaurant, The Burger Bar.

All applications are being taken online only.

Wegmans ranked No. 4 on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For this year. The company also offers tuition assistance through a scholarship program.

Wegmans, with more than 100 stores in seven states, has more than 20 stores in Maryland and Virginia, most of them in the D.C. suburbs. This will be its first store in the District itself.

The D.C. store will be the retail anchor at the City Ridge project, from developers Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House LLC. They acquired the 10-acre Fannie Mae campus for $89 million and have called City Ridge an “urban village” that will include residential, retail and office space.

The $640 million project broke ground in late 2018.

The original Fannie Mae building was constructed in 1958. Fannie Mae’s new headquarters is at 1100 15th St. NW.

