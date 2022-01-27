Tysons-based ID.me is hiring 750 video chat agents

ID.me, one of the D.C.-area’s fastest-growing technology companies, will hire an additional 750 video chat agents to meet increased user volume for its digital identification services.

That is on top of more than 1,000 new hires it announced it would fill by the end of last year, quadrupling its workforce. A spokesman for the company has not confirmed if it met last year’s hiring goal.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company is ramping up for increased demand in coming months related to unemployment claims, health care and financial services organizations, and tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service recently selected ID.me to run a new “selfie” identification requirement for access to certain tax filer information online, including the child tax credit update portal, tax return transcripts and online payment agreements.

The majority of ID.me users verify their identification through its self-serve apps, but it says 10% of users do go through the video chat verification process. Those users include individuals without credit, people who live overseas and homeless users.

ID.me, founded in 2016, now has 70 million users and says more than 145,000 new subscribers join daily, double its growth rate a year ago. It has identity verification partnerships with 30 state governments, 10 federal agencies and more than 500 retailers.

The COVID-19 pandemic shift away from in-person transactions has accelerated its growth with the digital migration for many critical services that require identity authentication.

ID.me’s platform creates a login and identity credentials that move with individuals, instead of separate verification services used by individual companies.

ID.me raised $100 million in new venture capital funding last year to fund its continued growth. It also opened two new office locations in Tysons in 2021.