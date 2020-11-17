McLean’s ID.me to hire 1,000 new employees in Northern Virginia

Fast-growing digital identity management company ID.me says it will hire more than 1,000 new employees in Northern Virginia by the end of 2021.

The fast-growing, McLean, Virginia-based company said jobs include engineering, customer support, sales and marketing.

The company currently has about 350 employees.

ID.me, which provides identity authentication technology to both government and business customers, has opened two new office locations in Tysons.

It has seen explosive growth since the pandemic began, with a myriad of transactions that require proof of identification moving from in-person to online.

For government clients, its platforms enable secure citizen access to digital government services. It also provides secure identity verification services to the military, first responders, health care and financial firms, as well as e-commerce companies.

ID.me now has more than 28 million users and over 450 organizations using its platform to verify identity.

Privately-held ID.me has raised 12 rounds of funding since its founding in 2010, according to investment and funding reporting site Crunchbase. In July, the company raised $8.3 million in new funding.

ID.me’s current job listings are posted online.