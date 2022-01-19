CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Opening soon: AC Hotel…

Opening soon: AC Hotel in Navy Yard; rooftop bar is called Smoke & Mirrors

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marriott will open its fifth AC Hotel-branded property in the D.C. region on Feb. 3 in Southeast D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

The AC Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Hill is located at 867 New Jersey Ave. SE.

It will be the third AC Hotel in the District. There is an AC Hotel by the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and at 19th and L streets NW in downtown D.C. The first D.C.-area AC Hotel opened at National Harbor in 2015 and was the third AC Hotel Marriott opened in the U.S.

There is also an AC Hotel in Bethesda, Maryland.

The European-inspired lifestyle hotel brand’s 11-story Navy Yard location has 225 rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. It is owned and managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Whitman Peterson and Greystar Real Estate Investments.

The Smoke & Mirrors rooftop bar. (Courtesy AC Hotel by Marriott)

Smoke & Mirrors, the rooftop bar and restaurant that Marriott says is “soon to be one of the most popular rooftop bars in D.C.,” is large, accommodating up to 350 people with views of the U.S. Capitol building.

Marriott has now opened 155 AC Hotel-branded properties in 20 countries, making it one of its fastest-growing brands.

The Navy Yard location joins a handful of other hotels in the Navy Yard and Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, including the Thompson Washington, D.C., a Hyatt Hotels brand, which opened in 2020 with its own buzzy rooftop bar, Anchovy Social.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up