Opening soon: AC Hotel in Navy Yard; rooftop bar is called Smoke & Mirrors

The AC Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Hill is located at 867 New Jersey Ave. SE.

Marriott will open its fifth AC Hotel-branded property in the D.C. region on Feb. 3 in Southeast D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

It will be the third AC Hotel in the District. There is an AC Hotel by the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and at 19th and L streets NW in downtown D.C. The first D.C.-area AC Hotel opened at National Harbor in 2015 and was the third AC Hotel Marriott opened in the U.S.

There is also an AC Hotel in Bethesda, Maryland.

The European-inspired lifestyle hotel brand’s 11-story Navy Yard location has 225 rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. It is owned and managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Whitman Peterson and Greystar Real Estate Investments.

Smoke & Mirrors, the rooftop bar and restaurant that Marriott says is “soon to be one of the most popular rooftop bars in D.C.,” is large, accommodating up to 350 people with views of the U.S. Capitol building.

Marriott has now opened 155 AC Hotel-branded properties in 20 countries, making it one of its fastest-growing brands.

The Navy Yard location joins a handful of other hotels in the Navy Yard and Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, including the Thompson Washington, D.C., a Hyatt Hotels brand, which opened in 2020 with its own buzzy rooftop bar, Anchovy Social.