Maryland casinos had 2nd-best month ever

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 6, 2022, 11:34 AM

Maryland’s six casinos generated a combined $172.9 million in gaming revenue in December 2021, the second-best month for total gaming revenue.

The total was 44.9% more than gaming revenue in December 2020. Casinos were still operating under COVID-19-related capacity restrictions a year earlier.

The record for gaming revenue was set by Maryland’s casinos in July 2021 when the total was $180.1 million.

“The combination of the holiday season and the launch of sports wagering at five of the casinos during December led to great results,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin.

The best year-over-year gain came at MGM National Harbor, where $74.5 million in December gaming revenue was up 53.5% from the previous December. Live! Casino & Hotel’s $62.4 million in gaming revenue was up 45.6%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $17.1 million in December gaming revenue, up 33.8% from a year earlier.

Revenue was up at Maryland’s three smaller casino as well. Hollywood Casino, Ocean Downs, and Rocky Gap had year-over-year gains of 9.4%, 32.1% and 41.2%, respectively.

Casinos contributed $71.1 million to various state programs in December, including $51.7 million to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue numbers and contributions to the state online.

