It’s Girl Scouts Cookie season — and there’s a new one this year

Girl Scout Cookie Season, called the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, kicked off this week, and there’s a new cookie box in the mix.

Girl Scout Cookie Season, called the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, kicked off this week, and there’s a new cookie box in the mix.

You can get Girl Scout Cookies through DoorDash this year.

The new Adventurefuls cookie is “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie” with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

The pandemic hasn’t kept the Girl Scouts and their cookie boxes down. For this year, councils are monitoring local data and mandates and adjusting sales whether digitally, in-person or both.

During the past two years, Girl Scouts adapted selling methods to replace in-person cookie booths with contactless drive-through cookie stands, among other pivots.

“In 2021, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie business … We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said Judith Batty, interim GSUSA CEO.

No co-workers with daughters selling cookies? No problem.

Girl Scouts USA has a new collaboration with DoorDash for on-demand delivery or pickup at a nearby booth. Girl Scouts will track, fulfill orders and manage inventories.

“As a Girl Scout Cookie lover myself, I am so excited to welcome Girl Scouts of the USA to our platform … empowering Girl Scouts to meaningfully grow their cookie business,” said Shanna Preve, DoorDash vice president of strategic partnerships.

Girl Scouts Cookie Season runs through April, and proceeds fund camp, troop activities and service projects in their communities.

Girl Scouts typically sell about 200 million boxes of cookies a year. You can enter your ZIP code in the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near you.