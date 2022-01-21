Duke’s Grocery hosts fundraising concert for DC Fire

Duke's Grocery in D.C. will raise money for D.C. firefighters with a concert Friday night.

Popular D.C. burger restaurant Duke’s Grocery reopened its Dupont Circle location Thursday after a minor fire last Sunday that kept the restaurant closed this week. Now, it’s holding a fundraising concert Friday night at its Foggy Bottom location to say thanks to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the lunchtime fire at 1531 17th St. NW, and the fire did not spread to any other structures.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or serious damage largely due to the rapid response of the D.C. Fire Department,” said Duke’s Grocery partner Daniel Kramer. “We immediately had the idea to do a benefit concert as a show of appreciation.”

The Duke’s Grocery at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW will host local band Rock Creek Kings, known for Rose Park concerts during the pandemic and as a regular at the 9:30 Club, from 9 p.m. until midnight Friday, with drink specials for firefighters and first responders. Duke’s will donate 10% of all sales during the event to the D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation.

The Foundation was founded by current and retired D.C. firefighters in 2004 to help in the recovery and rehabilitation of injured firefighters and burn patients in the D.C. area. Since its founding, it has provided more than $1.25 million to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital and Children’s National Medical Center.

Rock Creek Kings also will take requests from guests who directly contribute to the foundation.

Duke’s Grocery’s Proper Burger consistently ranks as one of the best burgers in D.C. It has a third location, Duke’s Counter, in Woodley Park.