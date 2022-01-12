CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Not just DC: Alexandria and Fairfax City roll out Restaurant Weeks, too

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 8:25 AM

The big Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington Winter Restaurant Week starts Jan. 17 with about 200 restaurants participating, but other restaurant weeks are coming on its heels.

The City of Alexandria’s Winter Restaurant Week, organized by Visit Alexandria, kicks off just as the RAMW restaurant week ends, and runs 10 days, from Jan. 21 through Jan. 30. About 70 restaurants are taking part in the Alexandria Restaurant Week, with $35 prix-fixe menus available for on-site dining and to-go.

Alexandria’s Restaurant Week includes restaurants in Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle and Eisenhower and the West End. Many have heated outdoor dining options.

A little later this winter, the City of Fairfax Restaurant Week kicks off, with about a dozen restaurants signed up so far, running March 7 through March 14. Fairfax City Restaurant Week menus include three-course prix fixe menus of $20 for lunch and brunch, and $35 for dinner.

Fairfax City is a newcomer to restaurant weeks, launching its promotion in 2018 by the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority and the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce to market itself as a regional dining destination.

