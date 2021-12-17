CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Poultry plant workers in Delaware vote to oust labor union

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 2:52 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Poultry producer Mountaire Farms says workers at a southern Delaware processing plant have voted to decertify the labor union that has been representing them.

The company said Friday that a tally of mail-in votes by the National Labor Relations Board found that more than 80% of members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 union at its Selbyville plant voted to remove the union.

Thursday’s vote count was 356 to 80 and is expected to be officially certified next week.

Mountaire President Phillip Plylar said the vote marked a huge step forward for the Selbyville plant.

