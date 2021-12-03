CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Business & Finance » Dates set for a…

Dates set for a more normal DC Winter Restaurant Week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 9:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington scheduled next year’s Winter Restaurant Week for Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.

Unlike this year’s Winter Restaurant Week, which ran for two weeks and focused heavily on to-go meals and cocktails because of indoor dining restrictions, January’s Winter Restaurant week will refocus on in-person dining.

But it will keep certain factors that diners have grown used to during the pandemic, including Restaurant Week-To-Go meals and cocktail pairings.

Pricing for Winter Restaurant Week for participating restaurants will be $25 per person for multicourse brunch and lunch menus, and $40 to $55 per person for multicourse on-premises menus.

To-go packages will be $70 or $100 for two people, and $140 or $200 for four people, depending on the restaurant and package choice.

More than 250 restaurants will participate in Winter Restaurant Week throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Diners can view participating restaurants, place orders and make reservations online.

Winter Restaurant Week sponsors include Events DC, OpenTable, NBC4 Washington/Telemundo44, Airbnb, Pepco, the Embassy of Japan and the National Landing Business Improvement District.

More than 190 restaurants participated in Summer Restaurant Week in August.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Senate avoids government shutdown, extends federal funding through February

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up