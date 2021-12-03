Dates set for a more normal DC Winter Restaurant Week

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has set Jan. 17 through Jan. 23 as the dates for next year’s Winter Restaurant Week.

Unlike this year’s Winter Restaurant Week, which ran for two weeks and focused heavily on to-go meals and cocktails because of indoor dining restrictions, January’s Winter Restaurant week will refocus on in-person dining.

But it will keep certain factors that diners have grown used to during the pandemic, including Restaurant Week-To-Go meals and cocktail pairings.

Pricing for Winter Restaurant Week for participating restaurants will be $25 per person for multicourse brunch and lunch menus, and $40 to $55 per person for multicourse on-premises menus.

To-go packages will be $70 or $100 for two people, and $140 or $200 for four people, depending on the restaurant and package choice.

More than 250 restaurants will participate in Winter Restaurant Week throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Diners can view participating restaurants, place orders and make reservations online.

Winter Restaurant Week sponsors include Events DC, OpenTable, NBC4 Washington/Telemundo44, Airbnb, Pepco, the Embassy of Japan and the National Landing Business Improvement District.

More than 190 restaurants participated in Summer Restaurant Week in August.