Settle Down Easy Brewing coming to Oakton

Three-year-old Settle Down Easy Brewing Co., in Falls Church, will open a second location in Oakton, Virginia.

Three-year-old Settle Down Easy Brewing Co., in Falls Church, will open a second location in Oakton, Virginia.

It will be the first craft brewery in Oakton when it opens next spring at Hunter Mill Plaza at the intersection of Route 123, Chain Bridge Road and Hunter Mill Road.

The Oakton location will be a one-barrel brew house. The 4,000-square-foot tasting room, with seating for 80, will serve Settle Down’s beers, as well as rotating taps of other Fairfax County breweries, local ciders on tap and a wine list.

It also has a partnership with Vienna, Virginia-based The Fermented Pig, a family-owned business, selling its artisan meats and charcuterie online, through local delivery and at farmers markets, and catering. As part of the partnership, The Fermented Pig will open its first brick-and-mortar location inside the Oakton brewery.

The menu will also include salads, cheeses and entrees. The Fermented Pig sources ingredients from local suppliers within 100 miles.

The original Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. in Falls Church thrived during the pandemic, doubling its production last year to keep up with to-go orders.

“We experienced wonderful success following our initial opening and even throughout the global pandemic we were able to expand our customer based through our to-go program,” Settle Down Easy co-owner Frank Kuhns said. “We are thrilled to open a new location in Oakton and really integrate our concept with the many incredible local food and beverage producers in the area.”

The Falls Church location is a five-barrel brewhouse.

The name Settle Down Easy comes from a lyric in the Grateful Dead song “Ramble on Rose.” The brewery’s accolades include a gold medal at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, Oregon.