CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Live! Casino has topped…

Live! Casino has topped MGM National Harbor in gaming revenue for only the 2nd time

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MGM National Harbor was not the top Maryland casino for gaming revenue in October.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $60.8 million in gaming revenue in October, up 22.7% from a year ago. MGM National Harbor had $55.9 million in gaming revenue last month, down 1.2% from a year ago.

This is only the second time since MGM National Harbor opened in December 2016 that Live! has topped it for full-month gaming revenue, the other being February 2017.

All counted, Maryland’s six casinos generated $155 million in gaming revenue in October, up 8.6% from a year earlier, when casinos were limited to 50% capacity.

Of that total, $70 million goes to various state programs, including $50 million to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Horseshoe Casino’s October gaming revenue was down 0.9% from a year earlier, to $17.2 million. Gaming revenue at the state’s three smaller casinos — Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino, and Rocky Gap — were all roughly 10% higher than last October.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino revenue and state contributions online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up