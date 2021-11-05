Live! Casino has topped MGM National Harbor in gaming revenue for only the 2nd time

MGM National Harbor was not the top Maryland casino for gaming revenue in October.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $60.8 million in gaming revenue in October, up 22.7% from a year ago. MGM National Harbor had $55.9 million in gaming revenue last month, down 1.2% from a year ago.
This is only the second time since MGM National Harbor opened in December 2016 that Live! has topped it for full-month gaming revenue, the other being February 2017.
All counted, Maryland’s six casinos generated $155 million in gaming revenue in October, up 8.6% from a year earlier, when casinos were limited to 50% capacity.
Of that total, $70 million goes to various state programs, including $50 million to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
Horseshoe Casino’s October gaming revenue was down 0.9% from a year earlier, to $17.2 million. Gaming revenue at the state’s three smaller casinos — Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino, and Rocky Gap — were all roughly 10% higher than last October.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino revenue and state contributions online.