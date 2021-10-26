United Airlines ramps up flight service to NJ, NY from DC-area

United Airlines is launching a new, nearly hourly shuttle service between Reagan National Airport and Newark Liberty International, and adding five new flights between Dulles and LaGuardia.

United will add five new flights between Dulles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

That means United will operate 32 flights each day between the Washington area and the New York City area, a 78% increase, and more D.C.-to-New York flights than any other airline, according to United.

United will use a combination of dual-class jets, including new 737 MAX-8 airplanes and CRJ-550 jets with a first-class cabin. United has reconfigured the CRJ planes for its Washington-to-New York flights from their typical 70-seats to 50, to accommodate a first-class cabin.

“Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C., and New York have told us they value convenience and comfort above all else, and United is committed to providing the high level of service they are asking for,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s senior vice president of domestic planning and United Express.

The reconfigured CRJ-550 jets used on the shuttle route will have a self-serve refreshment center for first-class customers with free prepackaged snacks and drinks.

The Reagan National-to-Newark shuttle will total 18 daily flights between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. There will be a total of nine daily flights from Dulles between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The shuttle flights will operate under the United Express brand.

Delta Air Lines operates 10 daily nonstop flights between Reagan National and LaGuardia. American and JetBlue also operate several daily flights between Reagan National and LaGuardia and JFK.