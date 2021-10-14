Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » United adds several new…

United adds several new international flights from Dulles

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As part of what it calls its largest trans-Atlantic expansion in its history next year, United Airlines is adding two new trans-Atlantic destinations from Dulles International Airport, and reviving another international flight that has been suspended since the pandemic cut demand.

Starting May 5, United will operate nonstop service between Dulles and Amman, Jordan, three days a week. United is the only North American carrier with nonstop flights to Amman.

More Business & Finance News

United will also add Dulles flights to Berlin. United is also the only U.S. carrier with nonstop flights to Berlin. Its other is from Newark.

Systemwide, United will also resume service on seven international routes interrupted by the pandemic, including flights from Dulles to Tokyo’s Haneda airport March 26.

“Given our big expectations for a rebound in travel to Europe for summer, this is the right time to leverage our leading global network in new, exiting ways,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of international network and alliances. “Our expansion offers the widest rate of destinations to discover.”

This summer, United started new service from Dulles to Athens and added a second flight from Dulles to Frankfurt.

United is the dominant carrier at Dulles Airport.

New service launching next spring from other United hubs include Ponta Delgada, Azores; Bergen, Norway; Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands; and Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

United is also expanding service with additional flights to some of its existing European destinations.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, the Transportation Security Administration screened 2.1 million passengers at American airports, more than twice as many as the same Sunday a year ago and roughly 80% of U.S. airport passengers the same Sunday in 2019.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up