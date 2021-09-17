United launches nonstops from Dulles to Lagos, Nigeria

United Airlines is adding Lagos and Nigeria to its international itinerary from Dulles International Airport, with the only nonstops from the D.C. region to Lagos.

United will schedule the flight three days a week with departures from Dulles on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays starting Nov. 29. It will operate the 10 hour flight with Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets.

Dulles to Lagos fares were not available online as of Friday. United said tickets will be available for booking on its website and app starting this weekend.

United Airlines has more flights from the D.C. area to Africa than any other airline. Earlier this year it started service from Dulles to Accra, Ghana.

United, the dominant carrier at Dulles, increased its daily departures this summer to more than 220 flights and is now operating 80% of its U.S. schedule nationwide compared to 2019, with strong summer bookings.

United has increased its winter schedule from Dulles too, including more flights to warm weather destinations domestically and in the Caribbean and Latin America.

United, like other airlines, has warned of a slowdown in bookings on the rise in COVID-19 infections fueled by the delta variant.