TransUnion to buy Reston tech company for $3 billion

Neustar, which relocated its headquarters and about 400 jobs to Reston Station two years ago is being sold to Transunion by investors including Golden Gate Capital. The acquisition expands TransUnion’s digital identification verification business.

Neustar will generate approximately $575 million in 2021 revenue and will add to TransUnion’s earnings by 2023, the companies said.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

“As digital commerce continues to grow globally, TransUnion’s powerful digital identity asses enhanced by Neustar’s distinctive data and digital resolution capabilities, will enable safer and more personalized online experiences for consumers and businesses,” said TransUnion CEO Christ Cartwright in a statement.

Neustar’s security business is not included in the acquisition. It will become part of Golden Gate Capital’s existing portfolio of businesses.

Neustar was originally part of Lockheed Martin before being spun out as a separate company. It acquired Reston-based VeriSign’s security services contracts in 2018.

Neither company has yet said what the acquisition will mean to Neustar’s headquarters location or its leadership.