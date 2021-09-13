Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
TransUnion to buy Reston tech company for $3 billion

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 10:13 AM

The logo for Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Reston, Virginia-based digital data security company Neustar will be acquired by credit reporting company TransUnion in a deal valued at $3.1 billion.

Neustar, which relocated its headquarters and about 400 jobs to Reston Station two years ago is being sold to Transunion by investors including Golden Gate Capital. The acquisition expands TransUnion’s digital identification verification business.

Neustar will generate approximately $575 million in 2021 revenue and will add to TransUnion’s earnings by 2023, the companies said.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

“As digital commerce continues to grow globally, TransUnion’s powerful digital identity asses enhanced by Neustar’s distinctive data and digital resolution capabilities, will enable safer and more personalized online experiences for consumers and businesses,” said TransUnion CEO Christ Cartwright in a statement.

Neustar’s security business is not included in the acquisition. It will become part of Golden Gate Capital’s existing portfolio of businesses.

Neustar was originally part of Lockheed Martin before being spun out as a separate company. It acquired Reston-based VeriSign’s security services contracts in 2018.

Neither company has yet said what the acquisition will mean to Neustar’s headquarters location or its leadership.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

