Neustar will move its headquarters to Reston Station

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 4, 2019, 11:09 AM

Sterling-based Neustar will move its headquarters to one of three buildings developed by Comstock Holding Cos. at Reston Station. (Courtesy Comstock)

Sterling, Virginia-based information technology company Neustar will move its headquarters and more than 400 employees to a new building under development at Reston Station.

Neustar will anchor one of three office towers being developed by Reston-based Comstock Holding Cos. on Reston Metro Plaza, at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, consolidating from two current headquarters buildings at its Sterling campus.

“This is a big investment that addresses both our current and future requirements,” said Neustar President and CEO Charlie Gottdiener in a statement.

“The new office will also enhance Neustar’s ability to attract and retain emerging tech talent, address current workspace needs and foster future growth in a sustainably-minded environment,” Gottdiener said.

Reston Station is currently one of the largest mixed-use transit-oriented developments in the D.C. region, covering 40 acres from the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro station.

About 2 million square feet of office and residential building is already completed with 2 million more in development. More than 1,000 people already live there.

