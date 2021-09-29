New flights to Cancun as low as $89 available at 19 airports, including BWI

Denver-based Frontier Airlines, which operates more nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico, than any other U.S. carrier, is adding new nonstop flights from six U.S. airports to Cancun, including BWI Marshall.

Frontier will operate four weekly flights from BWI to Cancun beginning in December, and tickets purchased by Oct. 3 are as low as $89 one way between Dec. 16 and Feb. 16, with blackout dates between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4.

It is also adding new service to Cancun from Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Raleigh/Durham. With the new additions, Frontier will have 19 nonstop routes to Cancun.

“Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights,” said Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial flights at Frontier.

Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines also operate nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Cancun. United flies nonstop to Cancun from Dulles.

With the Cancun addition at BWI Marshall, Frontier now serves five destinations from the airport, including Atlanta, Denver, Miami and Orlando. Frontier started service at BWI in March of 2019.

Frontier also operates daily flights from Dulles and Reagan National airports.