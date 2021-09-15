Georgetown French Market will be an in-person sidewalk sale again

The Georgetown French Market, which typically attracts thousands of shoppers to its sidewalk sales, will be an in-person event Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 this year.

Last year’s Georgetown French Market was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The French Market, which is staged on sidewalks outside of boutiques and restaurants along Wisconsin Avenue between P Street and Reservoir Road in Georgetown’s Book Hill neighborhood, will include more than 25 participating businesses including restaurants, salons and retailers, displaying their discounted merchandise in the open-air market.

Restaurants will be serving up French fare, including crepes, grilled sausages, pastries and macarons.

There will also be live music on Friday Oct. 1 and Saturday Oct. 2, and a roaming mime.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Georgetown French Market back to Book Hill as an in-person event, and celebrate the small businesses that are the heart of our commercial district in a charming and comfortable setting,” said Georgetown Business Improvement District director of marketing Nancy Miyahira.

This will be the 18th annual Georgetown French Market. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Participating merchants are posted on the Georgetown French Market website.

Last year’s Georgetown French market also raised funds for nonprofits Martha’s Table and Christ Child Opportunity Shop.