At BWI Marshall, the food now comes to you with new mobile delivery service

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 9:34 AM

Concessions operator Fraport USA GateWaiter will bring you you food and drink while waiting at the gait. (Courtesy Fraport USA)

BWI Marshall Airport has launched a new mobile meal delivery service so passengers waiting at a gate for their flight can get a bite to eat delivered directly to them.

The GateWaiter app also lets passengers order from participating concessions for pick-up. There is no fee for pick-up orders.

BWI Marshall concessions operator Fraport USA’s GateWaiter currently has more than a dozen airport restaurants and select retail outlets available through the app. It says more are being added.

“Passengers can have sweet Maryland crab cakes or tangy tacos delivered to their gate with a simple scan of a QR code on their smartphone,” said Gary Gilliard, vice president of Fraport Maryland.

Orders can also be made on through a laptop or tablet.

Fraport plans to add GateWaiter at other airports where it serves as concessions operator.

Neither Dulles or Reagan National Airport currently have a similar service, though gate delivery services are available at a growing number of larger airports in the U.S.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

