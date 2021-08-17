WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Place To Get a Drink

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have drinks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Makers Union was voted the favorite.
- Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
- High Side – 4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia
- Caddies – 4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- Gringos & Mariachis – Maryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
- Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- BlueDyer Distilling Co. – 52 Industrial Park Drive #15, Waldorf, Maryland
- Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern – 697 Spring St., Herndon, Virginia
- Caboose Commons – Caboose Commons is located in Fairfax, Virginia, but the brewing company also has a location in Vienna called Caboose Tavern.
- Stoney’s – D.C. locations on L and P streets
- Clyde’s Tower Oaks – Clyde’s Tower Oaks is located in Rockville, Maryland, but Clyde’s has locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
