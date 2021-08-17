CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Place To Get a Drink

Abigail Constantino

August 17, 2021, 12:28 AM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have drinks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Makers Union was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Makers Union – 1811 Library St., Reston, Virginia
  2. High Side4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia
  3. Caddies4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  4. Gringos & MariachisMaryland locations in Bethesda and Potomac
  5. MatchboxLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  6. BlueDyer Distilling Co. – 52 Industrial Park Drive #15, Waldorf, Maryland
  7. Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern697 Spring St., Herndon, Virginia
  8. Caboose CommonsCaboose Commons is located in Fairfax, Virginia, but the brewing company also has a location in Vienna called Caboose Tavern.
  9. Stoney’sD.C. locations on L and P streets
  10. Clyde’s Tower OaksClyde’s Tower Oaks is located in Rockville, Maryland, but Clyde’s has locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

See the 2021 winners and finalists in other categories

