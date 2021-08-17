WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Pizza

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

August 17, 2021

Courtesy Potomac Pizza

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:27 AM

Potomac Pizza was voted by WTOP listeners and readers as one of the top places to get a slice. (Courtesy Potomac Pizza)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Potomac Pizza was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Potomac PizzaMaryland locations in Chevy Chase, Middle River, College Park, Potomac and Rockville
  2. Ledo PizzaLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  3. Ben Yehuda1370B Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  4. Lucia’sVirginia locations in Herndon and Sterling
  5. MatchboxLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  6. Pupatella –  Locations in D.C. and Virginia
  7. Tony’s New York PizzaVirginia locations in Haymarket, Bristow and Manassas
  8. &PizzaLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  9. 2 Amy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria3715 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  10. GreenFare Organic Cafe408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia

See the 2021 winners and finalists in other categories

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

