WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Potomac Pizza was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Potomac Pizza – Maryland locations in Chevy Chase, Middle River, College Park, Potomac and Rockville
- Ledo Pizza – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Ben Yehuda – 1370B Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Lucia’s – Virginia locations in Herndon and Sterling
- Matchbox – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Pupatella – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Tony’s New York Pizza – Virginia locations in Haymarket, Bristow and Manassas
- &Pizza – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- 2 Amy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria – 3715 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.
- GreenFare Organic Cafe – 408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
