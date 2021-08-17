CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Crabs

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:24 AM

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Cantler’s Riverside Inn was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Cantler’s Riverside Inn458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis, Maryland
  2. Captain Pell’s10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
  3. Bethesda Crab House4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
  4. Jerry’s Seafood15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland
  5. Fisherman’s Crab Deck3032 Kent Narrows Way S., Grasonville, Maryland
  6. Cameron’s Seafood8807 Central Ave., Capitol Heights, Maryland
  7. Thompson Seafood Corner Market28765 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland
  8. The Point Crab House and Grill700 Mill Creek Road, Arnold, Maryland
  9. Moe’s Crabs and Seafood710 Accokeek Road, Accokeek, Maryland
  10. Captain Mo’s Seafood4722 Crain Highway, White Plains, Maryland

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

