WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Crabs

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have crabs in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Cantler’s Riverside Inn was voted the favorite.
- Cantler’s Riverside Inn – 458 Forest Beach Road, Annapolis, Maryland
- Captain Pell’s – 10195 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, Virginia
- Bethesda Crab House – 4958 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, Maryland
- Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland
- Fisherman’s Crab Deck – 3032 Kent Narrows Way S., Grasonville, Maryland
- Cameron’s Seafood – 8807 Central Ave., Capitol Heights, Maryland
- Thompson Seafood Corner Market – 28765 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland
- The Point Crab House and Grill – 700 Mill Creek Road, Arnold, Maryland
- Moe’s Crabs and Seafood – 710 Accokeek Road, Accokeek, Maryland
- Captain Mo’s Seafood – 4722 Crain Highway, White Plains, Maryland
