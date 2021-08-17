WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Coffee Shop

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have coffee in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Simply Social Coffee was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Simply Social Coffee – Virginia locations in Fairfax and Vienna
- Vigilante Coffee Company – Maryland locations in Hyattsville and College Park
- Compass – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Java Nation – Maryland locations in Gaithersburg, North Bethesda and Kensington
- De Clieu Coffee and Sandwiches – 10389 Main St. B, Fairfax, Virginia
- Weird Brothers Coffee – Locations in Herndon and Leesburg in Virginia
- Caffe Amouri – 107 Church St. NE, Vienna, Virginia
- Rise Up Coffee – Locations in Maryland
- Steak-N-Egg – 4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Colada Shop – Locations in D.C. and Maryland
