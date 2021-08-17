WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Coffee Shop

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

August 17, 2021

Courtesy Simply Social Coffee

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:23 AM

WTOP listeners and readers voted Simply Social Coffee as one of the best places to get coffee in the D.C. area. (Courtesy Simply Social Coffee)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have coffee in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Simply Social Coffee was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Simply Social CoffeeVirginia locations in Fairfax and Vienna
  2. Vigilante Coffee CompanyMaryland locations in Hyattsville and College Park
  3. CompassLocations in D.C. and Virginia
  4. Java NationMaryland locations in Gaithersburg, North Bethesda and Kensington
  5. De Clieu Coffee and Sandwiches10389 Main St. B, Fairfax, Virginia
  6. Weird Brothers CoffeeLocations in Herndon and Leesburg in Virginia
  7. Caffe Amouri107 Church St. NE, ​Vienna, Virginia
  8. Rise Up CoffeeLocations in Maryland
  9. Steak-N-Egg4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  10. Colada ShopLocations in D.C. and Maryland

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

