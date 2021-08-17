CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Burger

August 17, 2021

Courtesy BGR The Burger Joint

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:20 AM

Bison burger from BGR The Burger Joint. (Courtesy BGR The Burger Joint)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have burgers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, BGR The Burger Joint was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. BGR The Burger JointLocations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
  2. Big Buns Damn Good Burger Co.Virginia locations in Arlington and Reston
  3. MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers525 East Market St., Leesburg, Virginia
  4. Glory Days GrillLocations in Maryland and Virginia
  5. Z BurgerLocations in Maryland and D.C.
  6. Dogfish Head AlehouseLocations in Gaithersburg, Maryland; and in Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia
  7. The Burger ShackLocations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria in Virginia
  8. Good Stuff EateryD.C. locations in Georgetown and Capitol Hill, and in Crystal City in Virginia
  9. Social Burger350 Maple Ave. West, Vienna, Virginia
  10. Mike’s American6210 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

