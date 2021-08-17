WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have burgers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, BGR The Burger Joint was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- BGR The Burger Joint – Locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
- Big Buns Damn Good Burger Co. – Virginia locations in Arlington and Reston
- MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers – 525 East Market St., Leesburg, Virginia
- Glory Days Grill – Locations in Maryland and Virginia
- Z Burger – Locations in Maryland and D.C.
- Dogfish Head Alehouse – Locations in Gaithersburg, Maryland; and in Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia
- The Burger Shack – Locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria in Virginia
- Good Stuff Eatery – D.C. locations in Georgetown and Capitol Hill, and in Crystal City in Virginia
- Social Burger – 350 Maple Ave. West, Vienna, Virginia
- Mike’s American – 6210 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia
