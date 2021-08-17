CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission

WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Bakery

August 17, 2021

Courtesy Baked by Yael

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 12:09 AM

Cake pops from Baked by Yael (Courtesy Baked by Yael)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have baked goods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Baked by Yael was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Baked by Yael3300 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington D.C. Also located at farmer’s markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
  2. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia
  3. Kosher Pastry Oven1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
  4. Mom’s Apple PieVirginia locations in Round Hill, Leesburg and Occoquan
  5. Woodmoor Pastry Shop10127 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
  6. Bread Furst4434 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  7. Firehook BakeryLocations in D.C. and Virginia
  8. Swiss Bakery5224 Port Royal Road, Springfield, Virginia
  9. Sunflower BakeryMaryland locations in Rockville and North Bethesda
  10. DC Sweet Potato Cake5105 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Maryland

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

