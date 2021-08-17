WTOP TOP 10: 2021 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have baked goods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Baked by Yael was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Baked by Yael – 3300 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington D.C. Also located at farmer’s markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
- Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia
- Kosher Pastry Oven – 1372 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Mom’s Apple Pie – Virginia locations in Round Hill, Leesburg and Occoquan
- Woodmoor Pastry Shop – 10127 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland
- Bread Furst – 4434 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Firehook Bakery – Locations in D.C. and Virginia
- Swiss Bakery – 5224 Port Royal Road, Springfield, Virginia
- Sunflower Bakery – Maryland locations in Rockville and North Bethesda
- DC Sweet Potato Cake – 5105 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Maryland
