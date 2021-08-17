CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Foxtrot Market will open 3rd DC location in Dupont Circle

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 17, 2021, 10:20 AM

The former Magnolia restaurant in Dupont Circle will reopen as Foxtrot Market. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Here’s a rendering of the forthcoming Foxtrot Market at 16th and Q streets NW. (Courtesy Foxtrot Market)

Foxtrot Market, a Chicago-based chain of stores that combines a gourmet market with a coffee shop and curated home delivery, will open a Dupont Circle location at 1601 Connecticut Ave. NW.

It is a space at the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Q Street in D.C. previously occupied by the restaurant Magnolia, which closed in 2020 two years after opening. The pandemic forced the restaurant to close.

Before Magnolia, it was home to the original Circa restaurant, which closed in late 2017.

The Dupont Foxtrot location is currently being renovated, and will open in October with seating inside and outdoors on a covered patio.

In addition to pantry staples and grab-and-go items carried at other Foxtrot locations, the Dupont location will have a charcuterie bar and homemade sandwiches. It also will have what it calls an expansive wine selection, a coffee bar and evening happy hours with beer and wine specials.

The first D.C. Foxtrot opened in Georgetown in March, followed soon after with a second location in Mount Vernon Triangle.

Foxtrot stores fulfill neighborhood delivery orders within one hour. It calls the concept a marriage of a corner store with the convenience of e-commerce.

Foxtrot’s sales in 2020 increased over 100%. It recently raised $42 million in funding for its D.C. expansion.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

